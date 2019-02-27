Travel our Way
Advertisement

Feb 27 – Late Bus: Randy Pettipas and Ralph Mattie , École acadienne de Pomquet, 30 minutes late, Jason’s bus serving École acadienne de Pomquet is running 20 minutes late this morning. Bus: 318, Antigonish East, Carmen Samson, East Antigonish Education Centre / Academy, 60 minutes late this morning due to mechanical issues Bus: 224, Richmond, Brian Sampson, East Richmond Education Centre, 15 minutes late this morning due to mechanical issues In Pictou County, Martha Wooley, Bus 288 running 15 to 20 minutes late, to Frank H MacDonald, East Pictou Middle and North Nova Education Centre.

This entry was posted in Bus Changes on .