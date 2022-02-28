Listen Live
Nova Scotia Announces Two Deaths from COVID-19; 170 New Case...5:02 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting two deaths associated with COVID-19. A woman and a man, both in their 80s in Eastern Zone died. The province is also indicating five new hospital admissions and two discharges. There are 44 people in hospital who were admitted to hospital for COVID-19 and are receiving specialized […]
Universite Sainte-Anne Marine Research Centre Receives Suppo...4:41 pm | Read Full Article
Invest Nova Scotia is supporting the modernization of the Université Sainte-Anne Marine Research Centre in Richmond County. Invest Nova Scotia is providing $327,000 over two years to create an innovation hub for local industries in the marine and aquaculture sector. The hub will provide a space for the sector to solve business challenges, explore applied research ideas and collaborate with industry experts. The Government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), is investing $125,000 in the project. The provincial Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture is also contributing $100,000, and the Northumberland Fishermen’s Association is contributing $100,000 worth of equipment. Facebook Twitter
Sports Roundup – February 277:05 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In AUS Hockey, the UNB Reds got the win over the X-Women 3-1 in Fredericton. The Reds improve to 14-3-0-2 for second place in the standings. STFX drops to 14-6-0 and sits third. The X-Women head to Halifax on Friday for a match up with the Dalhousie Tigers. At the Saputo Centre, the […]