Invest Nova Scotia is supporting the modernization of the Université Sainte-Anne Marine Research Centre in Richmond County. Invest Nova Scotia is providing $327,000 over two years to create an innovation hub for local industries in the marine and aquaculture sector. The hub will provide a space for the sector to solve business challenges, explore applied research ideas and collaborate with industry experts. The Government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), is investing $125,000 in the project. The provincial Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture is also contributing $100,000, and the Northumberland Fishermen's Association is contributing $100,000 worth of equipment.