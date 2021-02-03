Listen Live
Latest on power outages in our coverage area, some have popped up on the mainland, those should be restored mid to late afternoon. Those on Cape Breton, into this evening before totally restored.
Some Local Schools including in Provincial’s Five Year...10:47 am | Read Full Article
Several local schools are listed the province’s updated five year school capital plan. Among the projects on the province’s list is the completion of a major renovation at North Nova Education Centre in New Glasgow, which is expected to be completed this year. Three other major renovations are on the books for this year with […]
Town of Stellarton Pays Tribute to Former Mayor Joe Gennoe10:35 am | Read Full Article
A former municipal leader in Pictou County has died. Joe Gennoe was Mayor of Stellarton for ten years from 2006 to 2016. In a statement current Mayor Danny MacGillivray says Gennoe had deep roots in the town; pointing out the family has been a staple in Stellarton for over a century, becoming famous for their […]
Hockey’s MacLeod, Basketball’s Disanka named St....9:47 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the week come from the sports of hockey and basketball. The female athlete of the week is X-Women Hockey forward Lea MacLeod, a third year Business student from Dartmouth. MacLeod had a strong game in the team’s 4 by 4 scrimmage this past Friday. The male athlete of the week […]