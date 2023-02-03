Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
#HWY30 From Neils Harbour to South Harbour
Status: Covered Snow to Closed
#HWY30 From Pleasant Bay to Big Intervale
Status: Covered Snow to Closed
Happy Hour at the Creignish Recreation Center is cancelled tonight.
Stoirm Voilleyball club raises over $13,0009:27 am | Read Full Article
A local volleyball club raised over $13,000 last weekend in a fundraiser. Trudy Delorey, presidents of Storim Volleyball, said the club decided to host a Serve-a-thon as part of its Welcome Day to start off the season. Members asked for pledges to serve 100 volleyballs on January 28, and they were able to raise over […]
Pictou County hosting community updates on wireless service9:25 am | Read Full Article
The Municipality of Pictou County is hosting community meetings for those looking to get information on the municipality`s wireless network, First Home Wireless Service. The county washosted a meeting last night in Durham Community Hall, and future meetings are set for February 9 in River John, and March 2 at the Hillside Community Hall. Warden […]
Stoirm Voilleyball club raises over $13,0009:27 am | Read Full Article
A local volleyball club raised over $13,000 last weekend in a fundraiser. Trudy Delorey, presidents of Storim Volleyball, said the club decided to host a Serve-a-thon as part of its Welcome Day to start off the season. Members asked for pledges to serve 100 volleyballs on January 28, and they were able to raise over […]