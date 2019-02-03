Feb 3 Sports Roundup

LOCAL SPORTS

Both of the St. FX Basketball teams came up short against Memorial at home last night. The X-Women fell 80-72, while the men were edged out 82-79. The teams play again at the Oland Centre this afternoon – the women at 1, the men at 3.

In Hockey, we didn’t fare much better: the X-Men were doubled 6-3 by Acadia in Wolfville, while the X-Women lost 2-0 to UPEI.

The Antigonish Bantam A Female Bulldogs won 5-0 over Metro West Force White in Antigonish. Bulldog goals by: Julia MacDonald (2), with singles from Isabel Lawrence, Kaylee Connors and Lauren Keats. Gracie Chisholm got the shutout.

The Pictou County Scotians scored early and often in a 9-4 romp over Eskasoni. Caelan Blaikie led the scoring with a pair of power play goals. The Strait Pirates will have a turn with the Junior Eagles in Eskasoni at 2pm, while the Scotians play the Bulldogs at the Antigonish Arena tonight at 7:30.

In the MHL, the Weeks Crushers shut out the Wildcats 4-0.

In the Q League, the Screaming Eagles took it to a shootout before losing 3-2 to Victoriaville.

The Weeks Major Midgets lost 4-3 to the CB Tradesmen on Saturday, while the West Islanders fell 3-1 to the Wolfpack in Cole Harbour. Today, the Islanders are in Halifax to face off with the McDonalds.

In Major Bantam action, the Novas defeated the Truro Bearcats 3-2 in a shootout decision. This afternoon, the Novas are in Bedford to tangle with the Barons, and later this morning the Wearwell Bombers visit the Lumberjacks.

In Rural League play at the Antigonish Arena: Heatherton 4 Outlaws 1 Pleasantdale 4 St. Croix 3 (shootout)

NATIONAL SPORTS

Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves as Vancouver beat the Avalanche 5-1 in Denver. Colorado has lost three in a row and finds itself outside a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Canucks have moved into a wild card spot in the West. And Jack Roslovic had three goals and an assist as the Jets scored a franchise-record six goals in the first period on their way to a 9-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Zach Hyman scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period as the Maple Leafs beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in Toronto. And Jonathan Bernier stopped 35 shots for his first shutout of the season as the Red Wings beat the Senators 2-0 in Ottawa. Detroit has won three straight.

Another loss for the Oilers. Philadelphia beat Edmonton 5-4 in overtime for its seventh win in a row. Connor McDavid scored his 30th goal of the season for the Oilers, who have dropped four straight and 13 of 18. And the New Jersey Devils pulled out a 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Montreal on Nico Hischier’s (HEE’-shurz) goal 1:56 into overtime.

NHL

Winnipeg 9 Anaheim 3

Toronto 3 Pittsburgh 2

Vancouver 5 Colorado 1

Philadelphia 5 Edmonton 4 (OT)

New Jersey 3 Montreal 2 (OT)

Detroit 2 Ottawa 0

St. Louis 4 Columbus 2

Florida 3 Vegas 1

N.Y. Islanders 4 Los Angeles 2

Dallas 3 Nashville 1

Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Rangers 2

Chicago 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)

San Jose 3 Arizona 2 (OT)

Klay Thompson returned from a one-game absence with an illness to score 28 points and light up the Lakers for the second time in 13 days, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 115-101 victory over a Los Angeles team again missing LeBron James. James’ rest was for what coach Luke Walton called “load management.”

Denver coach Michael Malone is headed to the All-Star Game, where he will coach the team that will be picked by Lakers star LeBron James. Malone clinched his first All-Star coaching nod when the Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-106. The All-Star coaching gigs were determined by which teams have the best records in each conference through today (Sunday).

NBA

L.A. Clippers 111 Detroit 101

Charlotte 125 Chicago 118

Milwaukee 131 Washington 115

Orlando 102 Brooklyn 89

Dallas 111 Cleveland 98

Indiana 95 Miami 88

Golden State 115 L.A. Lakers 101

San Antonio 113 New Orleans 108

Atlanta 118 Phoenix 112

Denver 107 Minnesota 106

Houston 125 Utah 98

Sacramento 115 Philadelphia 108

Tight end Tony Gonzalez, cornerback Champ Bailey and safety Ed Reed have been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in their first year as nominees. Joining the trio will be defensive back Ty Law and centre Kevin Mawae (mah-WY’), each of whom were in their third year as finalists. The induction ceremony will be August 3rd in Canton, Ohio.

Tom Brady hopes he has at least one more clutch performance left in him this season. Brady and the Patriots take on the L-A Rams tonight for Super Bowl 53 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It’s the third year in a row and fourth time in five seasons New England is in the championship game despite Brady now being 41 years old.