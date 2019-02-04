Listen Live
Police looking for a missing Pictou Landing Man10:29 am | Read Full Article
Pictou District RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 49-year-old man. Anthony Lewis Dewolfe was last seen on the evening of January 29th, outside a home on Lower Road in Pictou Landing. Dewolfe is described as a caucasian male, 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He usually […]
New Car Dealership Coming to Antigonish Area; First Tenant i...8:11 am | Read Full Article
A new car dealership is coming to Antigonish County. Century Nissan will be located in the Beech Hill Road area, the first tenant in a business development park to be known as East Gate Ridge. It is being developed by local businessman Ron MacGillivrary. The General Manager of the new dealership is John MacRae. MacRae says […]
Antigonish native Dave Van Den Heuvel named Offensive Co-Ord...8:50 am | Read Full Article
The university football team’s latest coaching post is a familiar face to local gridiron fans. Dave Van Den Heuvel is the new offensive coordinator for The StFX X-men. Van Den Heuvel joined the X coaching staff in 2014, serving as the assistant offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, and recruiting coordinator. His other coaching credentials include […]