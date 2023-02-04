Listen Live
Hwy 102 - Stewiacke
Please be advised that Hwy 102 between exits 10 and 11 is experiencing white out conditions. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution traveling through this area.
#Stellarton & #Westville libraries have closed for the day today, Saturday February 4, 2023 - due to a local power outage. Take care ❤️ @989XFM 989 XFM @Q979FM @REMOPictouCo REMO - Regional Emergency Management Organization Pictou County
Saturday evening Mass at St. Mary's Church in Mabou is cancelled due to weather.
Diesel Price Falls almost 12 cents a Litre8:24 am | Read Full Article
There’s a big drop in the price of diesel. The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause overnight to lower diesel by 11.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.05.3 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $2.06.1. The price of gasoline is unchanged. Facebook Twitter
Stoirm Voilleyball club raises over $13,0009:27 am | Read Full Article
A local volleyball club raised over $13,000 last weekend in a fundraiser. Trudy Delorey, presidents of Storim Volleyball, said the club decided to host a Serve-a-thon as part of its Welcome Day to start off the season. Members asked for pledges to serve 100 volleyballs on January 28, and they were able to raise over […]
Sports Roundup – February 46:37 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: In Halifax, Huskies goaltender Ridleigh Hansen stopped 48 shots as Saint Mary’s edged the X-Women 3-2. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the X-Women, dropping their record to 17-5-2-1 on the season. They’re back on the ice tomorrow, as they hosting Moncton at the Keating Centre at 3 pm. […]