Nova Scotia Health’s COVID-19 vaccine outreach clinics will be offering drop-in vaccines in Central, Eastern, Northern and Western zones next week to help support vaccine accessibility. Details: https://www.nshealth.ca/news/nova-scotia-health-vaccine-outreach-clinics-offering-drop-ins-across-province
Antigonish County: Please be advised the lights at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 4 in Antigonish are not functioning properly. Please treat the intersection as a 4-way stop. We are asking drivers to use extreme caution in the area.
Updates on emergency dept closures for Feb. 4-11, 2022 @NSHAeastern facilities including Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso); Guysborough Memorial Hospital; Strait Richmond Hospital (Evanston) & Victoria County Memorial Hospital (Baddeck) can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/temporary-service-and-facility-closure-notices-nova-scotia-health-authority-updated-310-pm-march-16
Nova Scotia was 348 people in hospital with COVID-19, 425 Ne...2:24 pm
Provincial Health officials say there are 348 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 92 who were admitted due to the virus and are receiving care in a COVID-19 designated unit. Fifteen people are in ICU. The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges are not available today. The province also has an additional 425 lab-confirmed cases […]
Province reports 331 people in Hospital with COVID-19; 503 N...2:07 pm | Read Full Article
There are 331 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including 16 in ICU. The province is also reporting 503 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus. Central Zone has 234 new infections, 67 are in Eastern Zone, 78 in Northern Zone and 124 in Western Zone. The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges are […]
Sports Roundup – January 305:58 am | Read Full Article
Johnny Gaudreau’s goal 29 seconds into overtime gave the Calgary Flames a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Jacob Markstrom made 15 stops for his seventh shutout of the season. The Flames got the deciding goal when Gaudreau took a drop pass from Elias Lindholm and beat Thatcher Demko with a slapshot. It was the […]