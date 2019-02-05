Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Happy 8th Birthday Alexis Bouchie, have an awesome day and enjoy the Tim's treats.
Atlantic University Sport is investigating a weekend hockey game involving the St. FX X-Men and Acadia Axemen where officials ejected 13 from the game. https://t.co/xA6Ppob5RP
Atlantic University Sport Investigating after Tensions Boil ...6:49 am | Read Full Article
Following a blow up at a men’s university hockey game involving the StFX X Men and the Acadia Axemen that resulted in 13 ejections, Atlantic University Sport is investigating. Phil Currie, executive director with Atlantic University Sport, said they are following protocol for such incidents. Curries said league commissioner Dave MacLean will review video, reports from […]
Police looking for a missing Pictou Landing Man10:29 am | Read Full Article
Pictou District RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 49-year-old man. Anthony Lewis Dewolfe was last seen on the evening of January 29th, outside a home on Lower Road in Pictou Landing. Dewolfe is described as a caucasian male, 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He usually […]
Atlantic University Sport Investigating after Tensions Boil ...6:49 am | Read Full Article
Following a blow up at a men’s university hockey game involving the StFX X Men and the Acadia Axemen that resulted in 13 ejections, Atlantic University Sport is investigating. Phil Currie, executive director with Atlantic University Sport, said they are following protocol for such incidents. Curries said league commissioner Dave MacLean will review video, reports from […]