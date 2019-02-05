Liscombe Lodge
Feb 5 – Bus notice from the Chignecto Regional Center for Education: Students traveling on buses to F.H. MacDonald, East Pictou Middle and North Nova Education Centre. Due to construction on the overhead bridge in Edgerton, students on Bus #130 Robert MacEachern, Bus #68 Martha Wooley and Bus #138 Bill Ormond will be picked up 15 minutes earlier, this will be starting on Thursday, February 7 in the am. Students on buses #130 Robert MacEachern, #68 Martha Wooley, and #290 Anne Marie MacKenzie could be up to 20 to 25 minutes later getting home in the PM starting Wednesday, February 6.

