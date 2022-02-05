Listen Live
Please see the following update from the Town following last night's freezing rain storm: https://townofantigonish.ca/public-notice-storm-update-feb-5.html
ANTIGONISH - Please drive with caution as there are numerous trees down through the county.
The emergency department closure at Victoria County Memorial Hospital in Baddeck is extended until 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6. It was previously announced the department would reopen today, Saturday, Feb. 5 but it will remain closed until Feb. 6 due to unavailability of nurses.
Provincial Health officials say there are 348 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 92 who were admitted due to the virus and are receiving care in a COVID-19 designated unit. Fifteen people are in ICU. The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges are not available today. The province also has an additional 425 lab-confirmed cases […]
There are 331 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including 16 in ICU. The province is also reporting 503 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus. Central Zone has 234 new infections, 67 are in Eastern Zone, 78 in Northern Zone and 124 in Western Zone. The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges are […]
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse says if Pascal Siakam hadn’t been injured at the start of the year, Toronto would have a second all-star player. Siakam looked the part of an all-star as he scored 21 points in the first quarter on his way to 33 for the night. Siakam also added nine rebounds and […]