Cancelled Bus Routes:
136, Inverness, Fletcher Ingraham
135, Inverness, Lindsey Hart
138, Inverness, John Carmichael
134, Inverness, Jody Ingraham-Phillips
Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre / Academy, cancelled due to road conditions
Environment Canada Warns of Possible Period of Freezing Rain...10:47 am | Read Full Article
It looks like local motorists could be faced with some freezing rain early Friday. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, indicating an extended period of freezing rain is possible Thursday night into Friday. Precipitation ahead of a warm front will likely begin as freezing rain Thursday night over western Nova Scotia. Freezing rain […]
Town of New Glasgow Preparing Plan on Vegetation10:42 am | Read Full Article
The town of New Glasgow is one step closer to putting a plan into action to deal with vegetation. Town engineer Earl MacKenzie, building on past plans drawn up over the last few years, presented to town council a report – put together with assistance from town staff – on what would be involved with […]
Basketball’s Gottschall, Gilao named St. FX Athletes o...2:04 pm | Read Full Article
StFX’s athletes of the week both come from the basketball court this week. X-Women basketball forward Brianna Gottschall was named the StFX Female Athlete of the Week. Gottschall, from Antigonish, played two strong games for the X-Women this weekend. In a close loss to Memorial on Saturday, she had a double-double game with 15 […]