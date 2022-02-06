Listen Live
Another warming station has been set up at the Lochaber Community Centre today - they'll be open until 3pm.
The Municipality of the County of Antigonish will be opening a warming centre today, Sunday February 6 from 10am-2pm at the Municipal Office, 285 Beech Hill Road. COVID Protocols will be in place and masking is required.
Province announces 378 Nova Scotians in Hospital with COVIC-...3:52 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are 378 people in hospital withn COVID-19, including 102 who were admitted due to the virus and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. There are 14 people in ICU. Nova Scotia also has 382 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19; with 139 in Central Zone, […]
Nova Scotia was 348 people in hospital with COVID-19, 425 Ne...2:24 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health officials say there are 348 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 92 who were admitted due to the virus and are receiving care in a COVID-19 designated unit. Fifteen people are in ICU. The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges are not available today. The province also has an additional 425 lab-confirmed cases […]
Sports Roundup – February 66:13 am | Read Full Article
Krista McCarville’s curling rink from Northern Ontario is off to the final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. McCarville battled back from a four-point deficit to steal a point in the extra end and defeat New Brunswick 9-8. McCarville will play the winner of today’s semifinal between Andrea Crawford and Kerri Einarson. Canadian R-J Barrett […]