A musician with local roots has become the second chosen artist to release a new original song on CTV’s reality music competition “The Launch”. T. Thomason, who grew up in Antigonish and now lives in Halifax was chosen by a panel of judges including music producer Alex Hope and celebrity mentor Sarah MacLaughlan to record […]
Northern Pulp is saying the state of Nova Scotia’s forestry industry is grim unless they receive more time to complete their wastewater treatment project. In a release issued today, Kathy Cloutier, director of corporate communications for Paper Excellence Canada, stated the company is ready and willing to see the project through, adding thousands of jobs […]
Three local Special Olympics athletes and a volunteer have won provincial awards. The awards were presented at a provincial Special Olympics gala in Halifax recently. Track and Field athlete Sasha Repko of Port Hawkesbury is Special Olympics Nova Scotia’s Female Athlete of the Year. Swimmer Evan Sharpe of Stellarton is the Male Athlete of the […]