For those without power, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish will be opening a warming centre today, Monday, February 7 from 9am-4:30pm at the Municipal Office, 285 Beech Hill Road. COVID Protocols will be in place and masking is required.
242, Richmond, Blair Forgeron, Felix Marchand Education Centre,Richmond Education Centre/Academy, 30 minutes late this morning
441, Guysborough, Eric George, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, 60 minutes late this morning
Province announces 95 people in COVID-19 Specialized Care in...9:38 am | Read Full Article
There are 95 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a hospital. Thirteen people are in ICU. Another 274 people are in hospital with COVID-19, either identified as positive upon arrival at hospital, but were admitted for another medical reason; or were admitted for COVID-19 but no […]
Province announces 378 Nova Scotians in Hospital with COVID-...3:52 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are 378 people in hospital withn COVID-19, including 102 who were admitted due to the virus and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. There are 14 people in ICU. Nova Scotia also has 382 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19; with 139 in Central Zone, […]
Sports Roundup – February 66:13 am | Read Full Article
Krista McCarville’s curling rink from Northern Ontario is off to the final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. McCarville battled back from a four-point deficit to steal a point in the extra end and defeat New Brunswick 9-8. McCarville will play the winner of today’s semifinal between Andrea Crawford and Kerri Einarson. Canadian R-J Barrett […]