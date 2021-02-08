Listen Live
Happy Birthday Nathan Chisholm of Goshen, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we'll send the voucher to the address supplied to us.
Subway Trivia: When it comes to disagreements between men and women, 40% of women admit they have done THIS. What is it? Breakfast for 2 awaits. Here's the link: https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Coady Institute Plans Webinar on Social Enterprises for Inte...6:41 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX University’s Coady International Institute is marking International Development Week with a focus on Social Enterprises. The purpose International Development Week is to engage Canadians on global issues. The Coady is planning a webinar on Social Enteprises featuring three graduates of the Institute. One of the facilitators of the webinar, Yogesh Ghore of the Coady, says […]
One New Case of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia12:56 pm | Read Full Article
There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say the new infection is in Central Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating as required. There are now eight active cases of COVID-19, up one from Saturday. One person is in […]
Hockey’s MacLeod, Basketball’s Disanka named St....9:47 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the week come from the sports of hockey and basketball. The female athlete of the week is X-Women Hockey forward Lea MacLeod, a third year Business student from Dartmouth. MacLeod had a strong game in the team’s 4 by 4 scrimmage this past Friday. The male athlete of the week […]