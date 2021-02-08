Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Subway Trivia: When it comes to disagreements between men and women, 40% of women admit they have done THIS. What is it? Breakfast for 2 awaits. Here's the link: https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Follow these links for all cancellations today. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
https://www.989xfm.ca/cancellations/
One New Case of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia12:56 pm | Read Full Article
There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say the new infection is in Central Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating as required. There are now eight active cases of COVID-19, up one from Saturday. One person is in […]
Iain Rankin Chosen Nova Scotia Liberal Leader9:22 pm | Read Full Article
Timberlea-Prospect MLA Iain Rankin has been chosen leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party. Rankin won on the second ballot at Saturday’s virtual Liberal Leadership Convention beating out Halifax Citadel-Sable Island MLA Labi Kousoulis on the second ballot. Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey finished third on the first ballot and was dropped from second ballot voting. […]
Hockey’s MacLeod, Basketball’s Disanka named St....9:47 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the week come from the sports of hockey and basketball. The female athlete of the week is X-Women Hockey forward Lea MacLeod, a third year Business student from Dartmouth. MacLeod had a strong game in the team’s 4 by 4 scrimmage this past Friday. The male athlete of the week […]