Feb 9 Late Bus:
348, Antigonish, Sheena Skinner, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew's Consolidated School,St Andrew Junior School, 15 minutes late this morning due to road conditions
Slippery sections around parts of the province today, and snow covered in higher terrain, part of the Cabot Trail closed due to weather conditions. Heard 3x a day after 7am, 1 and 5 pm. Link here: https://511.novascotia.ca/en/map.html#x=-7109776&y=5733671&z=5&lb=0&rb=0&l=50 and also at http://989xfm.ca
Antigonish County Begin Budget Preparations7:26 am | Read Full Article
With the fiscal year almost over, Antigonish County staff are in the preliminary stages of budget work. Warden Owen McCarron said staff are looking at closing out the year and looking at the overall assessments, noting assessments are up in the county. Generally, said McCarron, council likes to have the budget complete by May. Facebook Twitter
District One Special Election in Inverness County to Feature...6:56 am | Read Full Article
Three people are in the running for the vacant District One seat on Inverness County Council. Yesterday was the deadline for candidates to file nomination papers for the March 5th Special Election. Seeking the council seat are Claude P. Poirier, Joseph Christopher Poirier and Gaeten Francois Boudreau. The seat became vacant when incumbent Alfred Poirier […]
Sports Roundup – February 66:13 am | Read Full Article
Krista McCarville’s curling rink from Northern Ontario is off to the final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. McCarville battled back from a four-point deficit to steal a point in the extra end and defeat New Brunswick 9-8. McCarville will play the winner of today’s semifinal between Andrea Crawford and Kerri Einarson. Canadian R-J Barrett […]