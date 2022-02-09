Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
321, Antigonish, Tim McGrath, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew Junior School, 15 minutes late this morning
Feb 9 Late Bus:
348, Antigonish, Sheena Skinner, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew's Consolidated School,St Andrew Junior School, 15 minutes late this morning due to road conditions
Slippery sections around parts of the province today, and snow covered in higher terrain, part of the Cabot Trail closed due to weather conditions. Heard 3x a day after 7am, 1 and 5 pm. Link here: https://511.novascotia.ca/en/map.html#x=-7109776&y=5733671&z=5&lb=0&rb=0&l=50 and also at http://989xfm.ca
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says residents Reache...9:46 am | Read Full Article
With a weekend storm that left some county residents without power as late as Monday, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said his biggest takeaway was the care shown by residents in checking in on one another. McCarron said the storm impacted pretty much every district in the county over the weekend. The county opened the municipal […]
Possible Trunk 16-Trunk 4 Roundabout at Monastery Discussed ...8:50 am | Read Full Article
During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Antigonish County Council heard back from Public Works minister Kim Masland regarding a potential Trunk 16 – Trunk 4 roundabout near Monastery. By way of correspondence, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says Masland indicated the design work for the proposed roundabout is underway. Council decided to send a letter […]
Sports Roundup – February 66:13 am | Read Full Article
Krista McCarville’s curling rink from Northern Ontario is off to the final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. McCarville battled back from a four-point deficit to steal a point in the extra end and defeat New Brunswick 9-8. McCarville will play the winner of today’s semifinal between Andrea Crawford and Kerri Einarson. Canadian R-J Barrett […]