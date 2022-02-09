Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Feb 9 Late Bus:
348, Antigonish, Sheena Skinner, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew's Consolidated School,St Andrew Junior School, 15 minutes late this morning due to road conditions
Slippery sections around parts of the province today, and snow covered in higher terrain, part of the Cabot Trail closed due to weather conditions. Heard 3x a day after 7am, 1 and 5 pm. Link here: https://511.novascotia.ca/en/map.html#x=-7109776&y=5733671&z=5&lb=0&rb=0&l=50 and also at http://989xfm.ca
Consultations on Proposed Consolidation of the Town and Coun...8:26 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said public consultations on the proposed consolidation of the town and county likely won’t happen until April. The intention, prior to the December outbreak, was to get out to residents by mid–to-late March. Both council continue to explore consolidation, which includes meeting with facilitators hired to lead the public consultation […]
Antigonish County Begin Budget Preparations7:26 am | Read Full Article
With the fiscal year almost over, Antigonish County staff are in the preliminary stages of budget work. Warden Owen McCarron said staff are looking at closing out the year and looking at the overall assessments, noting assessments are up in the county. Generally, said McCarron, council likes to have the budget complete by May. Facebook Twitter
Sports Roundup – February 66:13 am | Read Full Article
Krista McCarville’s curling rink from Northern Ontario is off to the final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. McCarville battled back from a four-point deficit to steal a point in the extra end and defeat New Brunswick 9-8. McCarville will play the winner of today’s semifinal between Andrea Crawford and Kerri Einarson. Canadian R-J Barrett […]