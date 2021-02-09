GIRL – Candace and Andrew MacPherson, The Heights
Antigonish Chamber of Commerce names Tammy Beaton as New Exe...9:26 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce has a new Executive Director. Tammy Beaton is well known for her extensive community involvement as the Executive Director of the Antigonish Highland Society. Chamber President Lindsay Ross says Beaton will continue to work for the Highland Society, as the roles compliment each other perfectly. The Chamber also has a […]
Former Antigonish County Warden Hyland Fraser dies in Albert...8:20 am | Read Full Article
Former Antigonish County municipal leader Hyland Fraser has died. The Archidiocese of Edmonton, where Fraser was a Deacon in Spruce Grove, confirmed his death on Friday following a battle with ALS. Fraser, a native of Heatherton, served 15 years in municipal politics on Antigonish County Council. Fraser, who also served as Warden, left county council […]
Hockey’s MacLeod, Basketball’s Disanka named St....9:47 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the week come from the sports of hockey and basketball. The female athlete of the week is X-Women Hockey forward Lea MacLeod, a third year Business student from Dartmouth. MacLeod had a strong game in the team’s 4 by 4 scrimmage this past Friday. The male athlete of the week […]