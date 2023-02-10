Listen Live
Province Contributes to Healthcare Professional Recruitment ...12:26 pm | Read Full Article
The Province is supporting work to recruit and retain healthcare professionals in Antigonish through the Community Navigation and Physicians Retention Services Association. The association, a partnership of the Town of Antigonish, Municipality of the County of Antigonish and St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation, will receive funding for activities including a community discussion series, new healthcare […]
Port Hawkesbury Lawyer among 14 Attorneys to received the Pr...11:40 am | Read Full Article
A prestigious honour for 14 lawyers in the province, including one from the local area. The 14 attorneys are to receive the King’s counsel designation. It is bestowed annually to members of the legal profession to recognize exceptional merit and outstanding contributions to the legal community. Among the lawyers to receive the designation is Patrick […]
Local Athletes named to Team Nova Scotia for the Canada Wint...11:24 am | Read Full Article
Here is a list of local athletes representing Nova Scotia at the upcoming Canada Winter games in PEI. Antigonish- Bree MacPherson, Julia MacDonald, Zackary MacQueen, Jack Hayne, Rhya Stewart, Baddeck- Daniel Murray, Creignish- Nicholas MacNeil Eskasoni- Ivan Knockwood, Levi Denny MacLellan’s Brook- Erin MacGregor New Glasgow- Bryce Chapman, Kori Cheverie, Jorja Burrows, Jennifer Cohen, Sarah Fraser, Lane […]