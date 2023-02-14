GIRL – Michelle and Jeff Myers
Federal, Provincial and Municipality Governments support $1 ...12:42 pm | Read Full Article
Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Nova Scotia Natural Resources and Renewables minister Tory Rushton, and Municipality of the District of Guysborough warden Vernon Pitts mannounced more than $1,098,477 in joint funding for the installation of solar panels on municipal buildings in Guysborough. Funding will support the installation of six solar energy systems totaling 266 kilowatts […]
Port Hawkesbury Town Council to remain at Four Councillors12:36 pm | Read Full Article
There will be no change in the size of Port Hawkesbury Town Council. The town filed an application with the Utility and Review Board, confirming the number of councillors at four, to be elected at large. Town officials told the UARB that it’s reason for asking the board to confirm the existing number of councillors […]
Hockey’s Ellie Brown, Patrick Kyte named St. FX Athlet...9:31 am | Read Full Article
Two varsity hockey players are the St. FX Athletes of the Week. The female athlete of the week is X-Women Hockey forward Ellie Brown. The second year Arts student from Kemptville, Ontario had five points in two wins this week. Brown scored a goal in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Dalhousie, and added two goals and […]