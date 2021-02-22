BOY – Caitlin Cameron and John Angus MacDonald, Saint Peters
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Late Bus:
442, Guysborough, Val Richards, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, 60 minutes late this morning due to mechanical issues.
Roads aren't too bad this morning, some slippery sections, drive carefully, conditions brought to you by Strait Way Kia, Antigonish and New Glasgow, heard around 7:20, 1:20 and 5:20 daily, links on Facebook, Twitter and http://989xfm.ca
Four New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia, Active...2:55 pm | Read Full Article
There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say one case is in Western Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The other three cases are in Central Zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case, one is under investigation, and one […]
Two New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia4:59 pm | Read Full Article
There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. One case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating as required. The other case is in Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. There are now 15 active cases of […]
Patti-Anne Tracey of X-Women Hockey and X-Men BasketballR...10:47 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from hockey and basketball. The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Hockey Forward and Antigonish native Patty-Anne Tracey. Tracey, a fourth year Business student played a strong game in their recent 4-versus-4 game on Friday. Tracey has also been leading various community service initiatives […]