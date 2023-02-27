GIRL – Amanda and Willie Joe Sofan, Ohio West Road, Antigonish
Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canada is continuing to welcome Ukrainian refugees. Last week marked the first year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Fraser says Canada has stepped up in a number of ways to assist, including finding a home for residents of that country seeking a […]
A company founded by brothers John and Ryan MacLellan of Malignant Cove, Antigonish County has launched Canada’s first-ever zero sugar, functional soda. The company uses a natural plant blend sweetener that combines probiotics and prebiotics to enhance gut health. The brothers began their company, Cove Drinks in their mother’s kitchen, making Kombucha. Their latest product they […]
The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League has announced the schedule for the upcoming playoffs. The playoffs begin Friday. The first round includes a renewal of an old rivalry as the Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs will face the Strait Pirates. The Pictou County Scotians will tangle with the Eskasoni Junior Eagles. The complete schedule for both […]