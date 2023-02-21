GIRL – Chantal Stover and Corey MacEachern, Giants Lake
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Province commits $10.6 million to Pictou County’s High...3:09 pm | Read Full Article
The province’s Nova Scotia Internet Funding Trust is supporting Pictou County’s High Speed Internet Project. The trust says its will spend $10.6 million, that aims to bring high speed internet to more than 4,700 homes and businesses. The municipality’s fibre expansion project will cost about $53 million. The December, the federal government announced it would […]
Bear Head Energy Registers Proposes Production, Storage and ...2:52 pm | Read Full Article
Bear Head Energy Inc. (Bear Head), registered the Bear Head Energy Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Production, Storage and Loading Facility for environmental assessment (EA), in accordance with the Environment Act. Public comments must be provided by March 23, to be considered in this EA. All project information including the Registration Documents are available on the […]
Ben Berthiaume of X-Women Hockey Named AUS Coach of the Year...3:20 pm | Read Full Article
The AUS recently announced the major award winners for Men’s and Women’s hockey and there are a few StFX winners. StFX Women’s hockey head coach Ben Berthiaume was picked by his peers as the AUS women’s hockey coach of the year. Led by Berthiaume, STFX finished the 2022-23 regular season with a 20-8 record, earning […]