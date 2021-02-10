GIRL – Jaqueline Hines and Brennan MacKay, Sherbrooke
One New Case of COVID-19, Number of Active Cases Remains at ...1:03 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness announced one new case of COVID-19 today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 9. The case is in Central Zone and is related to a previously reported case. The person is self-isolating, as required. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,253 Nova Scotia tests yesterday. […]
Antigonish County Municipality Optimistic of Current Fiscal ...10:22 am | Read Full Article
The Warden for Antigonish says while it’s still early, the county might be looking at a surplus. When asked about the county’s budget and the effects COVID-19 might have on the bottom line, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the county is looking over the finances from the last year. With that said, the warden […]
Respected High School Basketball Scout Tom Konchalski, broth...7:10 pm | Read Full Article
Respected high school basketball scout Tom Konchalski has died. Konchalski, brother of long-time St. FX Men’s Basketball coach Steve Konchalski, died Monday after a long bout with cancer. He was 74. Born in Manhattan in 1947, Konchalski initially became a Catholic School Math Teacher. He quit teaching math in 1979 to work for Howard Garfinkel, […]