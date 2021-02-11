BOY – April Bowman and Adam Trenholm, Afton
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Public Notice: Please be advised that the Town will be conducting snow removal work in the downtown core beginning at 2 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021.
Police in Pictou County are investigating after two men were stabbed in Priestville. http://bit.ly/3d02mfz
Province identifies Two New Cases of COVID-192:29 pm | Read Full Article
There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say the two new infections are in Central Zone and related to previously reported cases. Both are self-isolating as required. That raises the number of active cases of the virus to 11. Premier Stephen McNeil says the news that […]
RCMP Investigating Two Stabbings in Pictou County12:56 pm | Read Full Article
Police in Pictou County are investigating two stabbings early yesterday morning in Priestville. RCMP say shortly before 3 a.m., in responding to a 911 call, RCMP found a 33-year-old man from Westville next to his car with stab wounds. At 3:25 a.m., a second man, a 30-year-old from Trenton, arrived at New Glasgow Regional Police […]
Respected High School Basketball Scout Tom Konchalski, broth...7:10 pm | Read Full Article
Respected high school basketball scout Tom Konchalski has died. Konchalski, brother of long-time St. FX Men’s Basketball coach Steve Konchalski, died Monday after a long bout with cancer. He was 74. Born in Manhattan in 1947, Konchalski initially became a Catholic School Math Teacher. He quit teaching math in 1979 to work for Howard Garfinkel, […]