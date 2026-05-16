Federal Agency Rules Two Proposed Fast-Acting Electricity Generation Projects in Pictou County Do Not Require Additional Federal Assessment

Two proposed fast-acting electricity generation projects in Pictou County have received decisions from the federal government. I-E-S-O Nova Scotia, the not-for-profit entity created by the province to assume electricity system planning and real-time grid operations says it has been informed by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada that the two plants do not require additional federal assessment. The two 300 megawatt facilities would be located in Salt Springs and Marshdale.

The Impact Assessment Agency says it finds existing Federal and Provincial legislative regulatory frameworks to be strong enough to address and potential effects of the facilities that fall within federal jurisdiction.