Federal and Provincial Funding lead to More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Set up in Nova Scotia

More Electric Vehicle charging stations are beginning to pop up across the province. This follows funding announcements by the federal and provincial governments to assist in the installation of up to 250 Level 2 electric vehicle chargers. The federal government has committed $1.2 million while the province will spend $500,000.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he’s pleased to see charging stations set up, including some in the local area, such as the Town of Antigonish.

Fraser says this ties in with the Federal Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan, the most ambitious put forward in the country’s history.

The plan includes provisions to make it easier to switch to electric vehicles, greening Canada’s homes and buildings, making Canada’s electrical grid even cleaner, and severely reducing emissions from Canada’s oil and gas sector.