Federal and Provincial Government support a New Bookable Transit Service in the District of St. Mary’s

The federal and provincial governments are supporting a new transportation service in the District of St. Mary’s.

The funding will support the establishment of SMART-GO; a bookable transit system that provides low-cost transportation in the municipality. The service is operated by the St. Mary’s Association for Rural Transit, a community-led organization.

The federal government is providing $187,638 for this project through its Rural Transit Solutions Fund, while the province is contributing $46,910.