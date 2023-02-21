Federal and Provincial Governments Commit More than $1.2 million for Antigonish Community Transit

It’s a big boost for Antigonish Community Transit.

The federal and provincial governments and the transit service have announced joint funding of

more than $1.22 million dollars.

The Chair of Antigonish Community Transit’s Board of Directors, Anita Stewart says the funding will be used for several projects, including expanding their fleet.

The federal government has committed more than $984,000 to the initiative, while the province will spend almost $242,000. Antigonish Community Transit will contribute $2,500

A number of dignitaries were on hand for the announcement, including Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron, Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher and Paqtnkek Interim Chief Cory Julian.