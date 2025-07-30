Federal and Provincial Governments designate Four Offshore Wind Energy Areas off Mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton

The Province of Nova Scotia and the Government of Canada yesterday announced the designation of the country’s first four offshore wind energy areas.

The four areas include French Bank, Middle Bank and Sable Island Bank off mainland Nova Scotia and Sydney Bight off Cape Breton. The provincial government states this is a key step to developing the offshore wind industry in order to provide long-term energy security and economic benefits for the province.

Nova Scotia Energy minister and Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau said offshore wind is an asset for the province, adding they are looking to harness those winds.

A release from the provincial government states the next step in developing offshore wind energy is identifying the parcels within the designated areas that will be included in the first call for bids later this year, with the goal of licensing five gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030.

Four other areas identified in the January 2025 regional assessment of offshore wind development will be revisited after the first round of licences are awarded.