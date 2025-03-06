Federal and Provincial governments Fund 142 Fishing and Seafood Projects, including some locally

The federal and provincial governments have announced funding for 142 projects in Nova Scotia’s fishing and seafood sector. In all, $36.8 million has been committed through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund. A number of projects have been approved for the local area.

Among local projects, WFN Fish Farm Limited Partnership in Whycocomagh received the largest amount of money for four separate initiatives. There’s $584,531 for a new fillet machine; $386,141 for an innovation project for Rainbow Trout; $42,375 for a trial in developing an alternative bait sausage from steelhead trout; and $138,287 for the purchase and installation of a gut extraction system and a fish weighing system for processing.

For a complete list of projects receiving funding can be found by following this link: https://www.canada.ca/en/fisheries-oceans/news/2025/03/government-of-canada-and-province-of-nova-scotia-fund-improvements-to-infrastructure-innovation-and-science-partnerships-in-the-fish-and-seafood-se.html

.