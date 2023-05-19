Federal and Provincial Governments fund water project in St. Peter’s

The Federal and Provincial Governments are supporting a water infrastructure project for St. Peter’s

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Deputy Premier and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, and Barry Culligan, Chair of the St. Peter’s, Sampsonville and Area Water Utility, announced a joint investment of more than $1.5 million to modernize the Village of St. Peter’s drinking water infrastructure.

The federal government is investing $633,600 in this project, while the province is investing $528,000.

The federal funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

This investment will enable the area to replace and upgrade an aging watermain pipe on Pepperell Street. This work will improve access to drinking water and improve fire flows which firefighters rely on when battling fires.

A release from the government states investing in infrastructure is a way to growing the country’s economy, increasing the resiliency of communities, and improve the lives of Canadians.