Federal and Provincial Governments Provide $5.8 million to Upgrade and Expand the Cycling Network The Blue Route

The federal and Nova Scotia governments have announced funding to expand and upgrade the Blue Route, a province-wide project to create a continuous network of cycling routes.

The two levels of government have provided $5.8 million to three sections, including one in Pictou County. The local project is along Route 376 from Route 256 to the Pictou Roundabout. It includes 4.8 kilometres of shoulder and surface improvements.

Other upgrades announced include 7.4 kilometres of shoulder and surface improvements on Trunk 1 from the Windsor Town Line to Lighthouse Road. There’s also 6.9 kilometres of surface and road improvements in various sections on the Ferry Road from Trunk 6 to 300 metres south of Gulf Shore Road.