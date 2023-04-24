Federal and Provincial Governments Sign MOU with Mi’kmaq Chiefs on Health Services

On Friday, thirteen Mi’kmaq First Nation Chiefs, Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu, and Nova Scotia Minister of Health and Wellness Michelle Thompson signed a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the next steps to help transform the design and delivery of health services for Mi’kmaq throughout the province of Nova Scotia.

This agreement has been in development since spring 2022 and defines a set of priorities and outlines the process required to transfer the design and delivery of federal health services to the Mi’kmaq through Tajikeim?k. Working on behalf of the Mi’kmaq in Nova Scotia, Tajikeim’k is a Mi’kmaw health and wellness organization that is guided by the 13 Chiefs and Health Directors in the province and the Mi’kmaq Grand Council.

Following the signing of this agreement, Mi’kmaq Chiefs, the Government of Canada and the Government of Nova Scotia will work towards the negotiation of a Framework Agreement. This will set out the necessary actions to complete the Health Transformation process over the next several years.