Federal and Provincial Governments support Tourism Gateway Project in the District of St. Mary’s

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, , on behalf of ACOA minister Navdeep Bains, has announced

support for a tourism gateway project for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s.

ACOA, through its Innovative Communities Fund (ICF), is providing a $20,000 non-repayable contribution to the project while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $25,000 through the Department of Municipal Affairs.

The project looks to transform Sherbrooke with a modernized land-use plan and a fresh streetscape, which organizers hope will encourage visitors to further explore the village and surrounding areas.

Fraser said investments that build vibrant communities will improve the quality of life for those who live in the District of St. Mary’s, and will create opportunities for local tourism operators and small businesses who contribute to growth in the local economy.

St. Mary’s Warden Michael Mosher said local residents take pride in welcoming visitors, adding the funding support means they are closer to their goal of creating a Main Street experience which serves as a hub for visitors.