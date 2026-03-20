Federal and Provincial Governments support Two Housing Projects in Pictou County

The federal and provincial announced progress on a pair of housing projects in Pictou County.

Picotu West MLA Marco MacLeod has announced construction is underway on a 27 unit housing development on Beeches Road which will include 11 permanently affordable homes.

The provincial and federal government are partnering with the Tidal Bay Community Land Co -operative on the project.

The housing development will offer a mix of affordable and market rate units; affordable rents will be $785 for a one-bedroom unit, $912 for a two-bedroom unit and $1,140 for a three-bedroom unit. All include electricity, hot water, heat, parking and in-suite laundry.

The province is contributing $1.639 million under the Affordable Housing Development Program. The federal government is providing $9.4 million through the Affordable Housing Fund while Tidal Bay Community Land Co-operative is contributing $390,958.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said government knows affordable housing continues to be a challenge, adding they want to do everything they can to help create opportunities for families struggling with the cost of living.

The province and the federal government also announced funding for funding for Stonehouse Manor, a housing project in a former municipal building in downtown Pictou.

Developers converted the 132-year-old building into 15 residential units offering a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, 10 of which are affordable. All of the units are occupied in the project, a partnership between the Province, the federal government and the Nova Scotia Co-operative Council.

The Province provided $1 million while the federal government contributed $1.3 million and the Nova Scotia Co-operative Council gave $237,350.