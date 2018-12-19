Federal and Provincial Governments Supports Pictou’s Hector Heritage Quay ahead of Milestone Anniversary

The Hector Heritage Quay site in Pictou is getting some help from the Federal and Provincial

Governments. The support, $25,000 from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and $10,000 from the province’s Communities, Culture and Heritage Department will assist the Ship Hector Society in developing an interpretive and operational plan to rejuvenate the site. The commitments come as the society prepares for the 250th anniversary of the landing of the Hector in 2023.

The Hector was the ship that brought the first Scottish settlers directly from Scotland to the region in 1773. The site includes the interpretation centre, a full size replica of the ship Hector as well as blacksmith and carpentry shops. The site attracts approximately 12,500 visitors a year to the town.