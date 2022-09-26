Federal Announces Measures to Simplify Foreign Trained Health Care Professionals to enter Canada

It’s a measure aimed at making it a little easier for foreign trained health care professionals to
practice in Canada. Recently at the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced changes are occurring to streamline fee-for-service doctors into Canada
Under the change, government will be waiving the requirement that the person not be self employed when it comes to physicians. Fraser says that will clear the way for doctors to be able to be processed through the federal express entry stream. He says that will make it easier for provinces to tap into additional streams for doctor and specialist recruitment.