Federal Environment Assessment launched into Boat Harbour Remediation Project

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency has launched a federal environmental assessment for the Boat Harbour Remediation Project.

The Agency, in a statement on its web site, says will accept written comments from the public until May 10th.

The province is proposing the restoration and remediation of Boat Harbour and nearby lands near the Pictou Landing First Nation. Nova Scotia Lands plans to close the effluent treatment facility at Boat Harbour by the end of January of next year. The province built the facility in 1967 to treat effluent from the nearby Northern Pulp Mill. Under provincial legislation, Northern Pulp has until next January to overhaul how it treats wastewater from the plant.