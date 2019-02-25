Federal Environment Assessment Ordered for Boat Harbour Remediation Project

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency has decided a federal environmental assessment is needed for the Boat Harbour Remediation Project.

The Agency, in a brief statement, says it considered several factors in making its determination , including the description of the project ,the possibility that it may cause adverse environmental effects and comments it has received from the public.

The province is proposing the restoration and remediation of Boat Harbour and nearby lands near the Pictou Landing First Nation. Nova Scotia Lands plans to close the effluent treatment facility at Boat Harbour by the end of January of next year. The province built the facility in 1967 to treat effluent from the nearby Northern Pulp Mill. Under provincial legislation, Northern Pulp has until next January to overhaul how it treats wastewater from the plant.