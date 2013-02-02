Federal Fisheries Minister reaches out to License Holders Prior to a Decision on the 2024 Elver Fishery

The federal fisheries minister Diane Lebouthillier is reaching out to commercial fishers and First Nations before she makes a final decision on this year’s Maritime baby eel fishery.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway is the Parlaimentary Secretary to the minister. He says the minister has sent a letter to the license holders, indicating she is leaning towards shutting down the lucrative fishery this year. She is concerned about illegal fishing of the Elvers in recent years, and growing harassment, threats and violence.

However, Kelloway says the Minister wants to hear from the license holders first.

Kelloway says the department is working on changes to the laws and regulations to cut off who is buying illegally caught Elvers and increasing fines for poachers. However, Kelloway says the updated laws aren’t ready for this season.