Federal Funding announced for 11 organizations through the Community Services Fund

Earlier today, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced funding for a number of organizations in his riding through the Community Services fund.

A total of $829,579 is being split between 11 groups, including the Naomi Society, Pictou County Volunteer Ground Search and Rescue, the Tearmann Society for abused Women, Eastern Shore and Musquodoboit Valley Literacy Network, Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, Big Brothers-Big Sisters Pictou County, Picotu County Women’s Resource and Sexual Assault Centre, Royal Canadian Legion in New Glasgow, DeCoste Entertainment Centre Society, and Summer Street Industries Society.

A release from the federal government states the Community Services Recovery Fund will help community service organizations adapt, modernize and be better equipped to improve the efficacy, accessibility and sustainability of the community services that they provide.