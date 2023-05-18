Federal Funding Announced for Town of Trenton

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has announced a $114,000 non-repayable contribution through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative Infrastructure Fund (CCTI) to the Town of Trenton to increase its hosting capacity and generate additional tourism revenue. Fraser made the announcement on behalf of the minister responsible for ACOA, Ginette Petitpas Taylor,

As the largest greenspace in Pictou County at just over 560 acres, Trenton Park is used for many outdoor activities that take advantage of its amphitheater, pond and trails. The support announced Wednesday will help replace the roof and complete repairs at the amphitheater to prepare it to host additional events. The existing wharf at the pond will also be renovated to create a new, fully accessible floating wharf that can be enjoyed by people of all abilities. A 870-metre section of trail will also be refurbished with improved drainage, a compacted gravel base and barriers to ATV access, making it safer and more accessible.

The Town of Trenton is home to two coal-fired electrical generation units at the Trenton Generating Station. Both are earmarked for closure by 2030 as part of Nova Scotia Power’s plan to transition to 80 percent renewable energy and eliminate coal as a generating fuel.

The Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) – Infrastructure Fund was launched on August 20, 2020 and provides $150 million over five years, delivered by Canada’s regional development agencies (RDAs), to help communities move away from coal by investing in infrastructure.

In 2019, the Town of Trenton received $3.8 million in funding from three levels of government for the Trenton Park Redevelopment Initiative, which resulted in significant accessibility improvements to the park.