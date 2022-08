Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was in Arisaig last week to announce funding for a new interpretive centre.

Fraser said the Arisaig community development association is planning a lobster and marine life interpretive centre near the local lighthouse as a tourism draw, adding the federal government is offering $110,000 through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency for the project.

Arisaig, said Fraser is an incredible community adding he was happy to have an excuse to stop in.