Federal Funding to be Unlocked with the Development of Building Housing Institute for Innovation in Health

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the recent announcement of a new Institute for Innovation in

Health at St. FX University will unlock some federal funding set aside several years ago.

Fraser says this federal funding was initially tied into the announcement related to construction of Mulroney Hall.

Construction of the building that will house the Institute for Innovation in Health is expected to begin by the middle of next year on land where Lane Hall once stood. Completion is expected by late 2025, early 2026.