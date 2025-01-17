Federal Funding to St. FX University’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government Could Net $30 million for the Post-Secondary Institution

It was quite a Christmas present for St. FX Univeristy.

On December 23rd, the school received word from Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge that St. FX University would receive $10 million in funding in support of the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government. University President Dr. Andy Hakin says the minister also announced that if St. FX raised $10 million, the federal government would provide an additional $10 million in matching funds, bringing the total amount to $30 million

Hakin says the money will be used towards the day-to-day operations of the Institute, as well as staffing. Hakin explains when an entity like the Mulroney Institute is created there is no new money for its operations.

Hakin says Brian Mulroney’s legacy for Canada is of servant leadership. Hakin says St. FX is hoping through the institute it can encourage future generations of students to consider public service.